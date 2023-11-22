Russian emergencies ministry refutes reports of unlisted Russians crossing Gaza border

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian emergencies ministry has refuted reports that it assisted some Russians, not included into official evacuation lists, to cross the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, the ministry’s press service has told TASS.

"The information policy department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is refuting reports of the Cairo-based crisis center about some Russians and their family members, who were able to pass through the Rafah border crossing with the assistance of the Russian emergencies ministry, without being included into official lists," the press service said in a statement.

"All Russian citizens and their family members are crossing the Rafah checkpoint in accordance with the lists, submitted by the Russian Foreign Ministry and approved by all parties concerned," the statement says.

On Monday, Russia evacuated another group of citizens via the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. According to the crisis center, no Russians were scheduled for evacuation from Gaza on Tuesday.