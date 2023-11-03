Over 86% of Russians believe interethnic relations in country are good

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The share of Russians who see the country’s interethnic relations as good is 86.5%, Igor Barinov, the head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs (FADN) of Russia, said at the plenary session of the 4th ‘Peoples of Russia’ national forum.

"The share of citizens who assess the state of interethnic relations in a positive way amounted to 86.5%, which is significantly higher than what we saw in 2022," he said.

Barinov added that Russia allocates about 3 bln rubles ($32,5 mln) annually for implementing the state’s national policy program. According to figures from 2017, the amount of cash that was actually spent as a share of this number was 66.3%, and in 2022 - 99.7%.