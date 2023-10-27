FSB nabs agents of three spy networks run by Ukrainian military intel in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested members of three agent networks run by Ukrainian military intelligence in the Zaporozhye Region, who were gathering intelligence from news websites and social media and inflicting intense psychological pressure on local residents, the FSB told TASS.

"The activities of three large groups of agents, acting on instructions from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence [GUR], were interdicted in the course of a special operation in the Zaporozhye Region," the FSB said, adding that one of the agents, who put up armed resistance, was killed by return fire. An improvised explosive device, an AKMS rifle and an RGN hand grenade were found during a search of his apartment.

The admins of Ukraine’s RIA Melitopol news agency and the "Melitopol Is Ukraine" Telegram channel were engaged in enticing online visitors to gather and pass on information about the location and movement of Russian troops and military hardware, or other sensitive information, with the promise of confidentiality. Additionally, the media outlets posted propaganda justifying terrorism or promoting an anti-Russian agenda in the region. Despite taking clandestine measures and attempting to conceal their identities online, the criminals, who included both Ukrainian and Russian nationals, were apprehended. "During interrogation, the detainees confessed to having been tasked by Ukrainian military intelligence," the FSB said.

Warnings of criminal liability for passing on information to Ukraine to the detriment of Russian security and notifications about illegal activity have been sent to subscribers of the Ukrainian website and the Telegram channel, while the two media outlets have been blocked. A criminal case has been initiated.