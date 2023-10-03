Over 16,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in one week

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia has registered more than 16,000 cases of the coronavirus infection over one week, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters in a statement following a teleconference.

"Also, a decrease in weekly growth rates of COVID-19 incidence was noted from 48% last week to 13.8% during Week 39. The Russian Federation has recorded slightly over 16,000 cases of COVID-19," the statement said.

As of October 2, more than 279,000 genome sequences of the virus have been uploaded to the VGARus database. The gene variants of the Omicron coronavirus strain have remained predominant.