Ukrainian saboteur detained in Belarus for terror attack says Kiev abandoned, betrayed him

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian national implicated in a February terrorist attack on a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, which was stationed at the Machulishchy Airfield in Belarus, said Kiev had abandoned and betrayed him.

"I got dumped, I was forgotten and betrayed. <...> The embassy never visited me, and, most importantly, nobody hired a lawyer," Nikolay Shvets said in an excerpt from an interview with Belarus 1 television, which will be released on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on March 31 that the individuals implicated in the attack on a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft in late February had been arrested. The military aircraft sustained minor damage. Ukrainian national Nikolay Shvets was detained on suspicion of sabotage.