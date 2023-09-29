Kremlin does not comment on whether Putin, Kadyrov discussed Quran burner’s beating

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not commented on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov discussed the issue of the beating of Nikita Zhuravel, accused of burning the Quran, by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's son Adam.

"We gave all the necessary information about this meeting," Peskov said.

Putin held a meeting with the Chechen head on Thursday, September 28. On Monday, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel that his son Adam had earlier beaten Zhuravel, accused of burning the Quran, and said it was the right thing to do.

A criminal case against Nikita Zhuravel, suspected of committing a crime under part 2 of article 148 of the Criminal Code (public actions expressing obvious disrespect for society and committed with the aim of offending the religious feelings of believers) was forwarded for further investigation to the Investigative Committee’s branch in the Chechen Republic. In May, the accused was taken to a pre-trial detention center in Grozny. In August, Mansur Soltayev, Chechnya’s human rights commissioner, said that a probe was underway into the alleged beating of Nikita Zhuravel, a resident of Volgograd, accused of burning the Quran, by Adam Kadyrov, son of the head of the republic.