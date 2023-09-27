Russia to supply mobile laboratories to Burundi, Uganda by end of year

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Burundi and Uganda will receive mobile laboratories from Russia by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in a video greeting to the participants of the 2nd international drills for quick response teams handling sanitary and epidemiological emergencies by using mobile labs.

The event is being held in Astrakhan.

"Portable laboratories developed by Russia’s sanitary watchdog are working today in six CIS countries, as well as in Mongolia, Vietnam, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Such laboratories will be supplied to Burundi and Uganda by the end of the year. They will help to promptly detect and respond to infections in almost any part of the world, prevent their spread and any complication of the epidemiological situation," she said.

Golikova recalled that Russia launched the federal project the Sanitary Shield in 2021. It is aimed at preserving human health and fighting infectious threats. Automated information system Perimeter was introduced at 241 checkpoints and a network of 48 sequencing centers was created as part of the Sanitary Shield, she said.