Belgorod and Palestinian universities to popularize Russian language in Arab countries

BELGOROD, September 26. /TASS/. Belgorod National Research University (NIU BelGU) and the largest state university of Palestine have signed an agreement under which they plan to implement joint programs to promote the Russian language and culture in Arab countries and the Arabic language and culture in Russia. The agreement envisages the exchange of students and teaching staff between the two universities, the NIU BelGU press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The document was signed at the opening of the Mahmoud Darwish Center for Arabic Language and Culture at NIU BelSU, along with an agreement with the Mahmoud Darwish Foundation, which was presented by the Foundation's director Fathi Al Biss via an online video conference.

"This is not only an internal university center, but also a regional center. A platform for discussing matters troubling Arab and Russian youth, a place to hold meetings and events, as well as teleconferences with universities, scientific and cultural organizations. Also, together with Al-Istiqlal University (Palestine) we are launching a program of international academic mobility of scientific and teaching staff and students. We have plans for annual exchange of Russian and Arabic language students and teachers," explained Acting Rector of BelSU Evgenia Evgeniya.

The Belgorod National Research University press service told TASS that the exchange of teaching staff between the two universities is planned for the next academic year. The agreement also provides for open lectures with the participation of representatives of the two universities, cultural events to promote languages and cultures, and joint research projects.

The opening of the Mahmoud Darwish Center for Arabic Language and Culture based at NIU BelGU marks the 147th anniversary of the university. The project was implemented under the Priority-2030 program of strategic academic leadership. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the Arab League Mission in Moscow Alzabidi Abdullah, Advisor of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Russia Abdullah Issa, Rector of Al-Istiqlal University Professor Nour Al-Din Abu Al-Rob, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Allaham Yasser Seifiddin.

About NIU BelGU

Today more than 3.7 thousand students are studying at Belgorod National Research University, of which more than 1.3 thousand are representatives of 14 Arab countries. The university annually broadens its contacts with universities and organizations of the Middle East. "BelSU is a university which is known internationally and which is attractive to young people from other countries. The Arab community is one of the largest in our university. Among the students there are many winners of competitions, participants of forums and festivals, sports, creative, volunteer, project activities. The NIU BelGU Mahmoud Darwish Center for Arabic Language and Culture opens new opportunities for us to exchange experience and knowledge in various fields of science and education, culture and art, religion and spirituality of the peoples of Russia and the Arab world. Fulfilling the third mission of the university, we are creating not only a university, but also a regional Center of Arabic Language and Culture," said the BelGU acting rector.