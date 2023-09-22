Putin’s confidence rating hovering around 78%, leading pollster says

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The level of Russians’ trust in President Vladimir Putin has stayed the same, 77.7%, over the last week, according to a survey conducted on September 11-17 among 1,600 Russian adults and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Asked if they trust Putin, 77.7% of respondents answered in the affirmative (no change), while the president’s job approval rating increased by 0.3 percentage points, to 74.3%," the pollster said.

In addition, 48.4% of those polled (up 0.2 p.p.) approved of the Russian government’s work, while 50.3% (down 1.2 p. p.) approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors. At the same time, 59.6% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (down 1.6 p. p.).

Those polled also voiced their opinions about the leaders of the parliamentary parties. Thus, the confidence rating of Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the CPRF (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), stands at 34.2% (up 1.3 p.p.). Sergey Mironov, who heads the A Just Russia - For Truth party, earned the trust of 29.6% of those polled (up 0.9 p.p.), Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR (the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia) garnered 17.7% (up 3 p.p.), and Alexey Nechayev, who heads the New People party, has 9.1% (up 0.2 p.p.).

The ruling United Russia party was supported by 38.4% of respondents (up 0.4 p.p.), the CPRF tallied 10.3% (down 0.2 p.p.), the LDPR garnered 10% (up 0.9 p.p.), while A Just Russia - for Truth got 5.2% (up 0.2 p.p.) and the New People party had 4.6% (down 0.4 p.p.).