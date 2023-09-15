Russian citizen sentenced to 12.5 years for smuggling military technologies to US — FSB

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Tver Regional Court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 12.5 years in prison for coordinating the smuggling of missile technology items on instructions from US intelligence services, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office told TASS.

"The Tver Regional Court found Russian citizen Sergey Sergeyevich Kabanov guilty of committing high treason. The man organized a smuggling channel for the supply of Russian military items to the US on the instructions of the US intelligence services. The court sentenced Kabanov to serve 12 years and six months in a maximum-security penal colony," the press office reported.

According to the FSB, "investigators established that Kabanov executed the dispatch of items used in the Russian Armed Forces’ missile technology on behalf of a US company, Victory Procurement Services (Huntsville, Alabama), which is controlled by the US Defense Department." The military equipment items were transported through Latvia.

"The channel for the transfer of components of Russian air defense missile systems and radar weapons to the enemy has been eliminated," the press office said.