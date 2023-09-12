Road back to Russia is open for all citizens who left country, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. A road back to Russia remains open for Russian citizens, who left the country, President Vladimir Putin said speaking on Tuesday at a plenary session of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"No one closed it, it was their decision to leave," Putin said in response to a question of the session’s moderator whether a road back to Russia was open for all "new wave migrants."

The Russian president stressed that no one ever told the country’s citizens, who left the country, "do not come back."

"According to Russian laws, a citizen of Russia has the right of residing wherever he wants, but no one can deprive him of his citizenship and ban him from entering the Russian Federation," Putin added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13.