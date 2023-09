MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin have launched passenger train services on the fourth Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-4). The route links the Zheleznodorozhny neighborhood unit in Balashikha to Aprelevka in the Naro-Fominsk area in the Moscow Region.

"Launch it! I allow," the head of the state ordered.

Putin and Sobyanin joined the event via video conferencing. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov also participated in the ceremony.