COVID-19 incidence in Russia up by 31.6% in past week

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Coronavirus incidence in Russia rose by 31.6% in the past week and the number of hospitalizations grew by 13.2%, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, as many as 5,217 coronavirus cases and 1,172 hospitalizations were registered during the past week. A rise in hospitalizations was reported from 36 Russian region, while incidence was up in 53 regions.

As many as 3,655 people recovered from COVID-19 during the past week, or by 17.8% more than during the previous week. Sixteen patients died.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Russia has recorded a total of 22,995,765 coronavirus cases, 22,446,519 recoveries and 399,999 fatalities.