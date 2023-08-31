Wagner PMC commander killed in plane crash buried in Moscow Region

MYTISHCHI /Moscow Region/, August 31. /TASS/. Dmitry Utkin, commander of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has been buried at the Pantheon of Homeland Defenders federal military memorial in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

The funeral was attended by the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues and was held with military tributes.

An Embraer business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on the evening of August 23, killing all ten passengers and crew on board, including Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Utkin. A criminal investigation was launched into a violation of safety regulations and rules for the operation of air transport.