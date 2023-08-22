Swedish government gets 12 new applications for Quran burning protests

STOCKHOLM, August 22. /TASS/. The organizer of Quran-burning rallies, Salwan Momika, has sent 12 new applications to hold similar protests over the next three weeks in Stockholm, Malmo and Orebro, Sveriges radio reported.

The new applications were submitted on August 21, but have yet to be approved by the authorities. Stockholm police have said they issue as many permits for public gatherings as possible. The applications are now being considered.

On June 28, with police permission, Momika tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire at Medborgarplatsen, a square in central Stockholm. He held similar protests outside the Iraqi and Iranian embassies and the parliament building. The police are investigating him on charges of inciting hatred.