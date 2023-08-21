Year-to-date unemployment down in 71 regions across Russia, says Deputy PM Golikova

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Unemployment has gone down in 71 regions across Russia since the beginning of this year, while in nine regions it has increased, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"In terms of regions, according to the methodology of the ILO (International Labor Organization - TASS), the total level of unemployment year-to-date has gone down in 71 constituent entities. In nine regions it rose, while in the remaining constituent territories of the federation it was flat," she was quoted as saying by the office following a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on the situation on the labor market.

The number of registered unemployed in Russia currently stands at 493,000, down by 71,000 compared with the beginning of the year, according to the office.