About 50 flights delayed at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. About 50 flights have delayed at Moscow airports on Monday, according to data on airport websites.

As of 10:13 am Moscow time, 14 flights were delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport. Domodedovo had 13 delayed flights, Vnukovo 20 and Zhukovsky 3.

The country’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said earlier that almost 50 airplanes had been diverted to other airports since early Monday morning. Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and ground services of airports took all necessary measures to ensure flight safety after the introduction of temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that two drone attacks were repelled in the Moscow Region. One UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment and fell in the Ruza District, while the other one was shot down over the Istra District.