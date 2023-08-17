Twenty arrested on suspicion of playing role in Sunday’s attack at Iranian shrine

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Iranian security services have arrested at least 20 suspects in a recent attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southwestern Fars Province, the Tasnim news agency quoted the Fars Province chief justice as saying.

According to him, anyone who may have played even a minor role in plotting the attack has been detained. The key suspects will be indicted next week.

The judicial official also said that one suspected attacker, Tajik national Rahmatullah Nuruzov, 25, had thus far not shown any signs of remorse for his alleged actions. On Wednesday, Tasnim said, citing sources, that the criminal had been trained at camps run by the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist organization in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the IRNA news agency reported a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh tomb, a revered shrine and place of pilgrimage for Iranian Muslims. According to Tasnim, two militants tried to enter the shrine; one of them was seized soon after he opened gun fire at those present inside the mosque. According to the latest reports, the attack claimed the life of one victim and left at least eight others injured.