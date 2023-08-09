No risk of importing bubonic plague into Russia, says sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has ruled out the risk of importing bubonic plague to Russia after a case of infection in Mongolia, as preventive measures have been taken, the agency's press service reported.

"Rospotrebnadzor has taken the necessary set of preventive measures on the territory of Russia. Constant interaction with Mongolian specialists has been established. The risk of importing the infection to the territory of the Russian Federation is excluded," the press service said.

On August 8, a man infected with bubonic plague after eating marmot meat was hospitalized in Ulaanbaatar.

The hospitalized man and five other people who were in close contact with him have been isolated, according to the Xinhua news agency.