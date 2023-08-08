Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee points to threats from Ukrainian intel agencies

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. New terrorist threats coming from Ukrainian intelligence agencies have emerged since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) pointed out.

"New terrorist threats, which mostly come from Ukrainian intelligence agencies and nationalist groups, have emerged during the special military operation," the NAC information center said in a statement following a meeting chaired by Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who heads the committee.

"Backed by 'the collective West,' they are promoting the ideas of terrorism and neo-Nazism, trying to involve Russian nationals and those arriving [in Russia] from Ukraine in criminal activities by using various Internet resources," the statement reads.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee also said that, since 2019, Russia’s federal telecom watchdog, Roscomnadzor, in coordination with law enforcement and regulatory agencies, had blocked access to 67,000 terrorism-related files on the Internet and deleted 334,000 files of that type.