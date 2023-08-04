CIS chief suggests repulsing Western information attacks by objective reporting of events

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Objective coverage of events in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should become an effective tool to counter the Western information aggression, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told reporters.

"We see what information attacks our countries are exposed to, how the reality of our lives is distorted, and how many different fakes there are now. And it's very important to counter the information aggression of the so-called collective West with objective coverage of the life of the Commonwealth countries, peoples, our interaction and friendship," the BelTA news agency quoted Lebedev as saying.

The CIS chief considers it important to intensify interaction and information exchange between state and public TV and radio organizations of the CIS countries. "So that we know more about our neighbors, about the life of our friends," Lebedev pointed out.