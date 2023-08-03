Poll shows majority of Slovak citizens oppose providing military assistance to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, August 3. /TASS/. More than half of Slovak citizens polled believe the new government to be formed in Bratislava following the September 30 early parliamentary elections should stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, the JOJ TV channel reported, citing a survey conducted by the AKO polling agency.

As many as 51.5% of those polled spoke out against Slovakia’s continued military aid to Ukraine. A total of 43.2% of Slovaks support the idea of extending this kind of assistance to Kiev. According to the pollster, people between the ages of 18 and 33, residents of the country’s western regions and supporters of liberal parties make up the bulk of those expressing support for Ukraine.

The poll, involving 1,000 respondents over 18 years of age from all social groups, was conducted on July 24-28.

In April 2022, Slovakia donated an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine and sent decommissioned Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev in the spring of 2023.