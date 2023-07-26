Thailand expecting to host record-high numbers of Russian tourists in 2024 — newspaper

BANGKOK, July 26. /TASS/. Thailand is expecting to welcome a record-breaking two million Russian tourists in 2024, the Bangkok Post said on Wednesday.

"The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hoping to secure 2 million Russian tourists next year, a fresh high for the market, driven by an increase in the number of flights and Thailand's neutral stance" on the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper said.

The newspaper quoted Khanittha Phanworawat, director of TAT’s Moscow office, as saying: "If Thailand maintains the perception of being a friendly country among Russian travelers, it would be possible to reach the goal, particularly if other countries maintain their sanctions against Russia."

Russian tourists had traditionally opted for European destinations for summer trips but they now prefer to vacation in Thailand, not merely during the peak season but also year-round, she noted.

More than 840,000 Russian travelers have visited Thailand since the start of this year.