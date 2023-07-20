Situation at Crimean training site returning to normal after fire — emergencies officials

SIMFEROPOL, July 20. /TASS/. The situation at a military training ground in Crimea’s Kirovsky district where a major fire erupted yesterday is returning to normal, the republic’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The situation in the Kirovsky district is stabilizing. Munitions have been detonating much less frequently now. The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to begin surveying the premises of the training site after which recommendations for the population will be formulated," the ministry said in a statement.

A fire engulfed a military training site in Crimea’s Kirovsky district on Wednesday morning. No one was injured in the incident which caused an evacuation of residents from four adjacent villages and halted traffic on a sector of the Tavrida highway.