Russian security agents detain man suspected of plotting to burn military vehicles

KAZAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Service agents detained a member of the outlawed Freedom of Russia Legion in Kazan on suspicion he was plotting attacks on military bases in the Tatarstan Republic, a representative of the service’s regional office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Tatarstan regional office of the Russian Federal Security Service officially confirms the detention of a member of the Freedom of Russia Legion organization, who plotted to set fire to military vehicles on the territory of the republic," the person said.

The Russian Supreme Court in March 2023 ruled to designate the Ukrainian organization the Freedom of Russia Legion as a terrorist group.