Truck access to Crimean Bridge to continue to be restricted — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. There are no plans to resume the transit of cargoes along the Crimean Bridge for the time being due to security considerations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Tuesday.

"The bridge was absolutely ready to be used by trucks, but we did not make such a decision due to security reasons. <…> And now, of course, we will not greenlight truck traffic either," he said.

Two Ukrainian seaborne drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on the night of July 17, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway. Railway and contra-flow car traffic along one lane was resumed. Motor traffic along both lanes of the bridge is expected to be resumed by November 1.