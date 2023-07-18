Police detain attacker for attempt to set fire to Lenin's Mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. An attacker who attempted to set fire to Lenin’s Mausoleum on Red Square was detained in Moscow, a law enforcement official told TASS on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. Moscow time yesterday, when an unbalanced man approached the Lenin Mausoleum and threw a bottle filled with flammable materials in the direction of the structure. No blaze ensued. Police promptly apprehended the attacker," the law enforcement official said.

The man was issued a citation for refusing to obey police orders and criminal charges of "hooliganism" are currently being considered. The mausoleum suffered no damage whatsoever.