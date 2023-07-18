Terror attack prevented plotted by Russian national with Ukrainian guidance — FSB

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported preventing a terrorist attack being plotted in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region.

The FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS on Tuesday that a female was detained who was gathering information about a critical infrastructure facility on the assignment of Ukrainian special services.

"The FSB, jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry, has thwarted preparations for a terror attack in the Yaroslavl Region. As a result of measures taken, a female Russian citizen born in 1987 was detained in Uglich who, instructed by Ukrainian special services, was collecting and passing on information about one of the Yaroslavl Region’s critical infrastructure facilities aiming to carry out a terrorist attack," the center said.

The FSB noted that it retrieved communication devices from the detainee containing her correspondence with a Ukrainian curator discussing the crime being plotted. A criminal case was opened under Part 1, Article 30 and Part 2, Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Plotting a terror attack") which carries a punishment of up to 10 years of incarceration.