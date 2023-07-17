Movement of cars resumes on one lane of Crimean Bridge in reverse mode

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The movement of cars has resumed on one lane of the Crimean Bridge in reverse mode, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

"The movement of cars has resumed in reverse mode on the rightmost lane of the Crimean Bridge from Taman to Kerch," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the deputy prime minister, every effort was made to reopen the bridge to traffic "as soon as possible." "We carried out a preliminary examination of the span structures, which confirmed that their condition made it possible to launch traffic," Khusnullin specified.

According to him, "a temporary traffic pattern has been developed." "The span was additionally tested before the decision was made to launch traffic," the official added.

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack. Traffic along the bridge was suspended in the morning. Rail traffic was resumed by mid-day and a ferry crossing is operating.