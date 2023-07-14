No risk of meningococcal infection outbreaks across Russia, health minister says

PSKOV, July 14. /TASS/. There is no risk of meningococcal infection outbreaks across Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"Those who were recommended for vaccination, have been vaccinated [in the Sverdlovsk Region]. There is no risk of infection outbreaks across Russia," he told reporters.

Experts from the Russian sanitary watchdog in the Sverdlovsk Region said on July 9 that 15 cases of meningococcal infection and two fatalities had been reported in the region. Employees of the Ozon e-commerce platform’s distribution center were among the patients, as well as two employees of the Uralkhimmash manufacturer who live in the same hostel. The Russian health minister told TASS earlier that there were enough vaccines against meningococcal infection in the regional capital of Yekaterinburg.