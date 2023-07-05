Russian Justice Ministry lists WWF as undesirable organization

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry on Wednesday entered the World Wildlife Fund, an international non-governmental organization that had been designated as a foreign agent in Russia, into the list of organizations that have been deemed undesirable in Russia, according to data on the ministry’s website.

"The Russian Justice Ministry included the foreign non-governmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (the World Wildlife Fund, WWF) (Switzerland), in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities have been designated as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," said a statement on the website.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designated WWF as an undesirable organization on June 20, 2023.