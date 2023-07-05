LPR resident sentenced to 14 years in jail for cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic has sentenced a local resident to 14 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence.

The person, a resident of the settlement of Lutugino, was contacted by the Main Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and offered payment in exchange for cooperation. The man was asked to collect data of military nature designated as state secrets and pass them to Ukrainian intelligence. The court established that from April 2021 to April 2022 the man was engaged in unlawful activity to the detriment of Russian national security.

"Based on a trial of the criminal case in a court of law, a panel of judges for criminal cases of the LPR Supreme Court passed a guilty verdict, which found S. guilty of the crime provided for by Russian Criminal Code Article 275. He was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security prison," the court said on Telegram.

The sentence has taken legal effect.