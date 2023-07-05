Sergey Mikhaylov steps down as TASS director general, to be succeeded by Andrey Kondrashov

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree relieving Sergey Mikhaylov of his post as director general of Russia’s TASS news agency, the Russian government’s press service announced.

Andrey Kondrashov has been appointed as the agency’s new head. Previously, he served as first deputy director general of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).

Mikhaylov has led Russia’s oldest news agency since 2012. He told a TASS correspondent that he would disclose his future professional plans in the near future.

Kondrashov is a well-known Russian journalist who has been prominent in television news since 1991 as a reporter, presenter, documentary filmmaker and executive. In 2018, he became VGTRK’s first deputy director general. In this role, he oversaw the company’s informational track. He is the recipient of numerous state awards and honors, including for his work in conflict zones and in covering events in Crimea.