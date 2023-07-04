Over 70 people detained in overnight riots in France — French TV

PARIS, July 4. /TASS/. French police officers and gendarmes detained 72 people last night during riots sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old motorist in a Paris suburb, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

According to the TV channel, "last night, 72 people were detained, including 24 in the Paris region."

About 160 people were apprehended across the country on Monday night.

Unrest broke out in France after a 17-year-old motorist was shot dead on June 27 after failing to comply with police orders. The police officer who fired his gun at the ethnic Algerian teenager has been taken into custody. According to the Interior Ministry, 719 rioters were detained in France on the night of July 2. A total of 45 police officers and gendarmes suffered injuries in clashes; 45,000 law enforcement officers were mobilized, the same number as the night before. About 3,500 people have been detained in France since the riots erupted.