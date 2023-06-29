FSB asks court to remand into custody woman detained in spying case

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators have detained a woman identified as Ishchuk and are asking the Lefortovo court to put her under arrest within the framework of the investigation into a criminal espionage case. The court told TASS on Thursday that the case contained classified information.

The court has received a request from the investigative authorities for remanding Ye. A. Ishchuk into custody. The materials of the criminal case contain secret information, so the session will be held behind closed doors, the court’s spokeswoman said.

The court refrained from further comment. The female detainee is charged with committing a crime described in Article 276 of the Criminal Code (espionage). The maximum punishment under this article is 20 years in jail.

In early April, a Moscow court arrested a man named A. Yu. Matyukhin on espionage charges. The court did not disclose the arrestee’s nationality or other details of his criminal case for secrecy reasons.