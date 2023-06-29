French authorities to deploy 40,000 police officers to quell unrest on night of June 30

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. The French Interior Ministry will deploy 40,000 police officers and gendarmes to ensure law and order and prevent riots on the night of June 30, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, we had 9,000 police officers and gendarmes, and today, there will be 40,000 of them, with 5,000 deployed to Paris alone," Darmanin noted.

"They will have resources at their disposal to control riots, conduct arrests and restore law and order," the interior minister added.