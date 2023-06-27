Russian watchdog points to bird flu risks to Kherson Region

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Ukraine may be hiding the real epizootic situation in the Kherson Region, particularly in terms of bird flu, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said in a statement.

"The current working conditions may have a negative impact on the epizootic situation in the Kherson Region as Ukraine is hiding the real situation, particularly in terms of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in gull colonies," the statement reads.

A group of veterinary professionals continue to deal with the consequences of the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Livestock and pets are being vaccinated against rabies, anthrax and leptospirosis in the flooded area. Animal remains are being disposed of at designated places. "Ukraine’s deliberate activities are impeding the veterinary specialists’ mission. Experts have to work with both live and dead animals literally under gunfire and drone attacks," the watchdog noted.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka hydro station, destroying the hydraulic sluice valves and causing an uncontrolled discharge of water. The water level reached 12 meters in Novaya Kakhovka at one point. The dam’s collapse caused serious environmental damage as farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.