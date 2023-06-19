Some 85 countries to participate in Candle of Memory ceremony online — Officers of Russia

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. About 85 countries around the world will take part in the ceremony Candle of Memory online, a member of the council on patriotic education of the all-Russia organization Officers of Russia, Alexey Galitsky, said on Monday.

"We launched the Candle of Memory ceremony online for the convenience of our citizens and foreigners together with the federal agency for CIS affairs, Rossotrudnichestvo. This year about 85 countries around the world will take part. <...> Anyone anywhere in the world can take part in the event. All you need to do is to light a memory candle and post it on social networks with the hashtag ‘memorycandle’. At 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 21, we annually announce the start of our campaign. Please join us," Galitsky told a TASS news conference, devoted to the 15th annual international campaign Candle of Memory on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, June 22.

Galitsky added that this year there were plans to make a final video of the ceremony for the whole world to see these 85 countries.

"There will be either photos with landmarks of this or that country, or a video. We'll put it all together, add the soundtrack and upload it to our official website," he concluded.