ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is in full compliance with its climate commitments and takes relevant steps even ahead of schedule, in contrast to other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and examined the UAE stands together.

"We, unlike many other countries, fulfil all our obligations in this area to the full extent. We are even ahead of schedule in this respect," Putin said during a tour of the stand dedicated to the Climate Summit in the UAE.

He noted that Russia had adopted a number of laws in this area, which forced businesses to comply with environmental regulations.

The UAE is taking part in the forum as the main guest.