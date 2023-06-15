FSB detains two men planning to blow up Internal Ministry facility in Stavropol Region

PYATIGORSK, June 15. /TASS/. Two men who sought to carry out a terrorist attack on an Interior Ministry facility in Pyatigorsk have been detained in the Stavropol Region, the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) press office told reporters on Thursday.

"The FSB’s Stavropol Region branch suppressed the illegal activities of two residents from Pyatigorsk who were involved in the illegal manufacture of explosives for the purpose of committing a terrorist act on the territory of the Stavropol Region. It was established that the malefactors, who had become supporters of the Islamic State international terrorist organization (outlawed on Russian territory), planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing up an Interior Ministry facility in Pyatigorsk," the statement said.

According to the press office, FSB officers found components for the manufacture of an explosive device, as well as symbols of the terrorist organization at the residence of the perpetrators. The suspects confessed to their crimes.

Investigators initiated criminal cases against the malefactors under Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 223.1 and Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempts to commit an act of terrorism, illegal weapons manufacture).