ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is operating two units at 20-30% capacity, without currently generating electricity for substations, Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Wednesday.

"Two units are now operating; they are functioning for themselves, at [a capacity of] 20-30%. <…> The Zaporozhye NPP is currently operating at half its normal operating regime and, unfortunately, is not generating power for infrastructure or substations," Balitsky told reporters at the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He explained that this limited operational mode did not result from the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP). The official pointed out that, after the full liberation of the Zaporozhye Region, "this most powerful facility will operate" on Russian territory.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. On Wednesday, the IAEA reported that the Zaporozhye NPP continues to replenish its water supply for reactor cooling using the Kakhovka Reservoir. After the collapse of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the water level continues to recede at a rate of five to seven centimeters per hour.

Located in the city of Energodar, Europe’s largest Zaporozhye NPP has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelled both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory.