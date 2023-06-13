Putin signs law cracking down on abandoning animals

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. People who neglect or abandon their pets or whose pets do harm to other people’s health will face fines of up to 200,000 rubles (more than 2,000 US dollars), according to a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was published on Tuesday.

Thus, a breach of the duty of care for pets, including their abandonment, is punishable by a fine of up to 3,000 rubles (around 36 US dollars) for individuals, up to 15,000 rubles (some 180 US dollars) for officials, and up to 30,000 rubles (360 US dollars) for legal entities. Cruelty to animals is punishable by a fine of up to 15,000 rubles (180 US dollars) for individuals, up to 30,000 rubles (360 US dollars) for officials, and up to 100,000 rubles (1,200 US dollars) for legal entities.

The owners of animals that cause harm to human health or damage other people’s property will face fines of up to 30,000 rubles for individuals, up to 100,000 rubles for officials, and up to 200,000 rubles for legal entities. No punishment is levied on animal owners in case the incident takes place when the animal was under the care of another person or when the animal ceased to belong to its owner as a result of illegal actions by third parties.

The law imposes fines on animal shelter owners for improper care: up to 15,000 rubles for officials and up to 30,000 rubles for legal entities. Offenses of cruelty to stray animals are punishable by fines of up to 5,000 rubles (some 60 US dollars) for individuals, up to 15,000 rubles for officials, and up to 50,000 rubles for legal entities.

Fines for keeping animals at zoos, circuses, dolphinariums and aquariums without a license amount to 50,000 rubles for officials and up to 200,000 rubles for legal entities.