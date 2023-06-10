Flight from Shanghai, first since 2019, lands at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. A flight from Shanghai, which was first since 2019, has landed on schedule at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport on Saturday, the airport’s management company told TASS on Saturday.

"China Eastern Airlines has launched direct flights to Shanghai from Pulkovo Airport. The first since 2019 flight landed on schedule in St. Petersburg at 9:05 p.m. today," the statement said.

The airport’s press service reported earlier that the flights would be operated three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Airbus A330-300 aircraft will be used for flying to Shanghai, one of the megacities in China.

Pulkovo announced that from mid-June airlines plan to increase the number of flights from St. Petersburg to China to eight per week, including such destinations as Beijing and Chengdu.