Consumer rights watchdog confiscates 37,600 liters of suspicious drink

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian consumer rights watchdog specialists have withdrawn from circulation 37,600 liters of Mister Cider drink produced in the Samara Region.

"As of 6:00 p.m. [Moscow time] on June 6, specialists of the territorial bodies of Rospotrebnadzor have withdrawn from circulation 37,600 liters of the potentially dangerous beer drink Mister Cider, produced in the territory of the Samara Region," the watchdog said on its Telegram account on Tuesday.

The watchdog’s chief Anna Popova keeps the issue under personal control.