Half of Russians ready to lower consumption of non-ecofriendly products — research

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Almost each second polled Russian is ready to reduce consumption of products from non-ecofriendly companies, Sber Insurance found out during the poll, with materials available with TASS.

"Almost each second Russian (47%), when becoming aware of the adverse impact of a plant on environment, is ready to lower consumption of its products or abandon it at all. The figure is higher among the youth (58%)," as stated in the poll.

Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg tend in the first instance to change their opinion about the company depending on its environmental policy and 69% are ready to reduce buying goods from producers not taking care of environment.

Meanwhile, 56% of respondents will have a better attitude towards the company if they learn that it is taking measures to protect environment. This figure is higher among young people: 76% of Russians aged 18-30 form the positive attitude towards a plant depending on its eco-friendliness.

Concerning specific actions, Russians believe ecofriendly companies should use recycled materials in production (41.4% respondents answered in this way), reduce paper and plastics consumption (32.3%), hold special events (20.4%), and introduce waste sorting (13.3%).

The research took place in May 2023 in 37 Russian cities with the population over 500,000 by the computer assisted telephone interviewing.