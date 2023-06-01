Court extends arrest for suspect in military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky murder to September

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Thursday extended the arrest of Darya Trepova, a defendant in the case of the terrorist attack that killed military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, to September 2, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin, was killed in St. Petersburg.

"The court ruled to grant the motion from the investigation and extend the term of custody for Darya Trepova to September 2," the judge ruled.

According to investigators, on April 2, 2023, Trepova, acting upon instructions from certain individuals based in Ukraine, brought a statuette, which was filled with explosives, to a cafe in downtown St. Petersburg and presented it as a gift to Fomin. Minutes later, the statuette exploded, killing the blogger and injuring over 30 others. Trepova is facing charges under paragraph (b), Article 205.3 and Article 222.1.4 of the Russian Criminal Code (an act of terrorism committed by an organized group resulting in the intentional death of a person, and the illegal possession of explosive devices).