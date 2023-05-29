Russia's first "green" expedition across Arctic due to begin on July 1

TOMSK, May 29. /TASS/. The first "green" expedition in Russia on a sailing trimaran with an electric motor that runs on lithium batteries will kick off in Khanty-Mansiysk on July 1. The Arctic expedition will test the sun and wind energy generation in northern latitudes, the Russian Geographical Society's Tomsk Branch reported on its website.

"Russia's first "green expedition on sailing trimaran" will begin on July 1," the release reads. "The Tomsk Branch's member Ildar Mukharashev and his friend Taras Gospodinko plan a unique expedition: Khanty-Mansiysk - the Arctic - St. Petersburg. The travelers will cross the Arctic Ocean seas onboard a plaining sailing trimaran, powered by "green" energy.

The expedition will be unique as its main task is to pass the planned route without using fossil fuels. Power would come from the forces of nature only. The trimaran's preparation for the expedition began in 2022. New masts, sails, electrical equipment and other components come from across Russia and the world.

"We love sailing and do not like using the engine," the release quoted Mukharashev as saying. "However, it is almost impossible to do without it. Therefore, we will use a 3 kW electric engine that runs on modern lithium batteries, like a Tesla electric car."

"Results of our tests have found that in the economy mode (300 watts), the trimaran develops the speed of 5 km/h, and at the maximum power - 10 km/h," he continued. "Getting electricity in the Arctic is quite a challenge, and we will be using the most up-to-date solar panels and a wind generator."

During the expedition, the travelers will present an online lesson about the Arctic and ecology to school students in Russia and other countries, and will make a film about the ecology. "Materials based on results of our expedition will be useful to many yachtsmen," he said. "We will conduct applied research in solar generation and wind energy generation in expedition conditions within a wide range of northern latitudes. True data on this would not be available on the Internet"

The expedition would finish in St. Petersburg, the organizers say. It will be the first part of a big route.