Fake bomb threats prompt evacuation of eight Moscow courthouses

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Fake bomb threats prompted evacuation of eight Moscow courthouses on Monday, a Moscow City Court spokeswoman told TASS.

"Anonymous bomb threats were delivered to the Chertanovsky, Basmanny, Tushinsky, Golovinsky, Ostankinsky, Kuzminsky, Timiryazevsky and Butyrsky courts. Visitors and employees were evacuated," she said.

A string of fake bomb threats has gone on in Moscow since November 2019, with threats to schools, courts, shopping malls, stores and higher education institutions coming from unidentified people by email. Not a single threat has been real yet.