Former US President Barack Obama is on Russia's stop list — International Affairs Journal

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Former US President Barack Obama is on the stop list for visits to Russia, the International Affairs Journal, of which the Russian Foreign Ministry is the founder, reported on Friday, citing a source.

"According to information the International Affairs Journal obtained from a reliable source, former US President Barack Obama has been added to the stop list for visits to Russia in response to anti-Russian sanctions," the periodical said on its website.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on a number of foreign nationals and companies allegedly helping Russia to sidestep US restrictions.