Russia’s sanitary watchdog urges people not to panic about plague-carrying ticks

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog has called on people not to panic following publications about plague-carrying ticks as no cases of human infection have ever been recorded.

Earlier, the Persian Journal of Acarology wrote about three new types of gamasid ticks that can cause plague.

"No cases of humans contracting plague from gamasid ticks have ever been recorded. The thing is that gamasid ticks don’t bite humans," the watchdog wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Moreover, according to the watchdog, the plague agent is not transmitted from these ticks to mammals. "The authors who told about the new ticks did not study the possibility of infecting joint-limbed animals with the plague bacteria," it explained, adding that the bats the new ticks were found on are not carriers of plague pathogens either.